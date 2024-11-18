U.S. Air Commandos reflect on the history of the AC-130U Spooky, its mission and their personal connection with the aircraft. The last Spooky was flown to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 26, 2020, for retirement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hussein Enaya)
|11.19.2024
|11.19.2024 16:57
|Video Productions
|944253
|231119-F-FD009-1001
|DOD_110693551
|00:04:47
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
