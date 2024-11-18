Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Commandos reflect on the history of the AC-130U Spooky

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Hussein Enaya 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Commandos reflect on the history of the AC-130U Spooky, its mission and their personal connection with the aircraft. The last Spooky was flown to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 26, 2020, for retirement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hussein Enaya)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 16:57
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    1 SOW
    AC-130U Spooky
    Airpark

