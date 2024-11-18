Pilot project tests new technology for collecting sediment from Niobrara River

A video news story covering a joint research pilot project between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center and the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition on the Niobrara River in northeast Nebraska to test new technology designed to intercept sediment from the riverbed before it reaches Lewis and Clark Lake.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 16:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|US
