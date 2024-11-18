Pilot project tests new technology for collecting sediment from Niobrara River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video news story covering a joint research pilot project between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center and the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition on the Niobrara River in northeast Nebraska to test new technology designed to intercept sediment from the riverbed before it reaches Lewis and Clark Lake.