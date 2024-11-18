Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pilot project tests new technology for collecting sediment from Niobrara River

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Delanie Stafford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    A video news story covering a joint research pilot project between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center and the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition on the Niobrara River in northeast Nebraska to test new technology designed to intercept sediment from the riverbed before it reaches Lewis and Clark Lake.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 16:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 944246
    VIRIN: 241030-A-KS317-2002
    Filename: DOD_110693447
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilot project tests new technology for collecting sediment from Niobrara River, by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer Research and Development Center
    USACE Omaha District
    Niobrara River
    Sediment Bedload Collector

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download