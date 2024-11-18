Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024 - Crossfit

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Infantry Division

    Dogface Soldiers participate in the crossfit event during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, November 18, 2024. Marne Week is a time to bring Dogface Soldiers together and test their tenacity and build esprit de corps through various competitions and team building events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caden Comer)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944245
    VIRIN: 241119-A-FO227-1001
    Filename: DOD_110693433
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd ID
    Marne Week
    Rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    Marne Week 2024

