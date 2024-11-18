Marne Week 2024 Sports Reel

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division compete in various sports all over Fort Stewart as part of Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia on November 18, 2024. Marne Week is an annual week-long event hosted by the division to highlight the division's anniversary and storied history. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson)
