    The Commanding General, Philippine Army (CGPA) Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Santiago Lepper 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    The Commanding General, Philippine Army (CGPA) Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, Nov. 7, 2024. The wreath is a symbol of commemoration and is gently laid as a sign of honor and remembrance. (Department of Defense video by Spc. Santiago Lepper)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944242
    VIRIN: 281022-A-LP731-9007
    Filename: DOD_110693417
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Commanding General, Philippine Army (CGPA) Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, by SPC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

