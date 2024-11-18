The Commanding General, Philippine Army (CGPA) Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, Nov. 7, 2024. The wreath is a symbol of commemoration and is gently laid as a sign of honor and remembrance. (Department of Defense video by Spc. Santiago Lepper)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 17:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944242
|VIRIN:
|281022-A-LP731-9007
|Filename:
|DOD_110693417
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Commanding General, Philippine Army (CGPA) Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, by SPC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.