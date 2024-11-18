Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division compete in a Fight Night boxing event during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on November 19, 2024. Boxing is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit of Dogface Soldiers through competition
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 17:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944241
|VIRIN:
|241118-A-AB240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110693399
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Week 2024 Fight Night, by SGT Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS
