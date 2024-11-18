Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024 Fight Night

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division compete in a Fight Night boxing event during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on November 19, 2024. Boxing is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit of Dogface Soldiers through competition

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944241
    VIRIN: 241118-A-AB240-1001
    Filename: DOD_110693399
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Fort Stewart
    3ID
    Boxing
    Fight Night
    Marne Week
    Rock of the Marne
    ROTM

