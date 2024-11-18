A video showcasing the Warrior Readiness Training Program at Naval Medical Center San Diego. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our staff, patients, and warfighters by delivering exceptional care afloat and ashore. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to be the preferred choice and leader in compassionate and innovative healthcare. Anchored in excellence, committed to health! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 16:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944238
|VIRIN:
|241119-N-GA297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110693278
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
This work, NMCSD Health and Wellness Department Facilitates Warrior Strength and Readiness, by PO2 Celia Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
