Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Louisville VA Medical Center North side timelapse as of Oct. 8, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The Louisville VA Medical Center is a $920 million project that includes the construction of a new 910,115 square-foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square-foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.

    The new 104-bed, full-service hospital will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by integrating modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans. In addition, to specifically address the needs of women Veterans, the new hospital will include a Women’s Health Clinic with four Patient Aligned Care Teams.

    The project designed by URS-Smith Group Joint Venture is being constructed by Walsh-Turner Joint Venture II, Chicago, Illinois.

    Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 15:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944231
    VIRIN: 241010-A-GI410-2024
    Filename: DOD_110693147
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisville VA Medical Center North side timelapse as of Oct. 8, 2024, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    engineering
    veterans
    construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download