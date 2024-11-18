The Louisville VA Medical Center is a $920 million project that includes the construction of a new 910,115 square-foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square-foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.
The new 104-bed, full-service hospital will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by integrating modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans. In addition, to specifically address the needs of women Veterans, the new hospital will include a Women’s Health Clinic with four Patient Aligned Care Teams.
The project designed by URS-Smith Group Joint Venture is being constructed by Walsh-Turner Joint Venture II, Chicago, Illinois.
Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.
Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 15:05
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|944231
VIRIN:
|241010-A-GI410-2024
Filename:
|DOD_110693147
Length:
|00:03:43
Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Louisville VA Medical Center North side timelapse as of Oct. 8, 2024, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
