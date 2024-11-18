U.S. Army Veteran Wayne Wasilk, a former door gunner, recounts the harrowing tale of his air crew's daring rescue at Firebase Ripcord where they braved mortar shells and heavy fire to save six wounded soldiers, during a visit to the exact helicopter he flew, May 9, 2024 at Camp Navajo, AZ.
The helicopter, now serving as a memorial on Camp Navajo, stands as a testament to the bravery and resilience of military personnel, as well as the heroes of the Vietnam era. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 13:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944219
|VIRIN:
|240509-A-PV404-8835
|Filename:
|DOD_110692996
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|CAMP NAVAJO, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vietnam Veteran Reunites With Aircraft That Saved His Life, by CPL Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
