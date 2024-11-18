Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam Veteran Reunites With Aircraft That Saved His Life

    CAMP NAVAJO, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Video by Cpl. Carlos Parra 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Veteran Wayne Wasilk, a former door gunner, recounts the harrowing tale of his air crew's daring rescue at Firebase Ripcord where they braved mortar shells and heavy fire to save six wounded soldiers, during a visit to the exact helicopter he flew, May 9, 2024 at Camp Navajo, AZ.

    The helicopter, now serving as a memorial on Camp Navajo, stands as a testament to the bravery and resilience of military personnel, as well as the heroes of the Vietnam era. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 13:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944219
    VIRIN: 240509-A-PV404-8835
    Filename: DOD_110692996
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: CAMP NAVAJO, ARIZONA, US

