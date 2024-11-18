Vietnam Veteran Reunites With Aircraft That Saved His Life

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Veteran Wayne Wasilk, a former door gunner, recounts the harrowing tale of his air crew's daring rescue at Firebase Ripcord where they braved mortar shells and heavy fire to save six wounded soldiers, during a visit to the exact helicopter he flew, May 9, 2024 at Camp Navajo, AZ.



The helicopter, now serving as a memorial on Camp Navajo, stands as a testament to the bravery and resilience of military personnel, as well as the heroes of the Vietnam era. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)