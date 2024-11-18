Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER 673d ABW Hype Video

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Video by Airman Eli Rose 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A video celebrating and highlighting the accomplishments of the 673d Air Base Wing on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 19, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Eli A. Rose)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944212
    VIRIN: 241110-F-JV210-4623
    Filename: DOD_110692947
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER 673d ABW Hype Video, by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBER
    3rd Wing
    673d
    90th FGS

