    Broll Marne week pickleball

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Pfc. Darnell Howard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division, continues a rally in a pickleball game during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024. Marne Week is an annual week-long event hosted by the division to highlight the division's anniversary and storied legacy. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Darnell Howard))

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944209
    VIRIN: 111924-A-HP112-1001
    PIN: 7938
    Filename: DOD_110692879
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

    1st Battalion
    9th Artillery Regiment
    Fire paladins

