JBSA Defenders honor fallen B-Roll

Approximately two thousand individuals attended the Fallen Defender Ruck March at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Nov. 8, 2024. Security Forces Airmen assigned to the 502d Air Base Wing and 37th Training Wing rucked alongside Gold Star family members and JBSA supporters on the more than 5-mile course while carrying at least 35 pounds across varied terrain. The march honored Defenders who lost their lives during military service, including Staff Sgt. Travis Griffin and 1st Lt. Joseph Helton. Family members of both Griffin and Helton participated in the ruck and spoke to Airmen assigned to flights named after the fallen Defenders. (U.S. Air Force video by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
