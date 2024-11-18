NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 10, 2024) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise Johnson travels to Agrigento: Valley of the Temples in Sicily, one of the leading cities in the Mediterranean world. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 10:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944190
|VIRIN:
|241110-N-XK047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110692581
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Agrigento: Valley of the Temples, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.