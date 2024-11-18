Air Station Clearwater conducts flyover at Raymond James Stadium

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew conducts a flyover during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs—Baltimore Ravens game at Raymond James Stadium, Florida, October 21, 2024. Air Station Clearwater and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration crews were recognized during the game. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 10:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944187
|VIRIN:
|241021-G-CX249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110692555
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.