    Air Station Clearwater conducts flyover at Raymond James Stadium

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew conducts a flyover during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs—Baltimore Ravens game at Raymond James Stadium, Florida, October 21, 2024. Air Station Clearwater and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration crews were recognized during the game. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 10:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944187
    VIRIN: 241021-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110692555
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    NOAA
    Ravens
    Buccs

