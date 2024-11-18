Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian soldiers conduct FH70 live fire exercise as part of Dynamic Front 25

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.18.2024

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Italian Army soldiers assigned to Field Artillery Regiment “a Cavallo” fire live rounds with the 155mm FH70 howitzer during the Dynamic Front 25 exercise on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944186
    VIRIN: 241118-A-GV482-1003
    Filename: DOD_110692554
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

