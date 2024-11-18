Italian soldiers conduct FH70 live fire exercise as part of Dynamic Front 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Italian Army soldiers assigned to Field Artillery Regiment “a Cavallo” fire live rounds with the 155mm FH70 howitzer during the Dynamic Front 25 exercise on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)