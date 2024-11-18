Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1000 days of full-scale war against Ukraine (IT)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.19.2024

    On 24 February 2022, Russia launched its brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 19 November 2024 marks 1,000 days since the Ukrainian people began to fear for their lives and for the lives of their loved ones. Since they began to fight for their freedom and democracy, and since they had to suffer attacks, terror and the threatening footsteps of the invader on their homeland.
    But these have also been 1,000 days of unprecedented military support, solidarity and humanitarian aid. Thousand days of NATO never ceasing to stand side-by-side with Ukraine. As we mark the sombre milestone of 1,000 days since war has been raging in the country, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight for its freedom, and helping it prevail against Russia’s aggression.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 09:31
    Length: 00:01:04
