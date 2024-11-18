Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCSA Security Training Insider Threat Manifestations Episode 4

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Caleb Armstrong 

    DCSA - Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE)

    In the animated series, "Witting and Unwitting", executive Marc Connors is overlooked for a promotion that goes to a colleague instead. Frustrated and disgruntled, Marc begins disrupting corporate operations in an effort to retaliate for his perceived rejection and cause as much damage to the company as he can, in secrecy.

    In episode four, the inadvertent disclosure of DOD information is the final straw. New Chief Executive Officer, Sarah, is ready to take on the challenge of resetting the organization's security program.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 09:25
    Location: US

    Security
    Training
    DCSA
    Insider Threat Awareness
    Unwitting

