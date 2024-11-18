DCSA Security Training Insider Threat Manifestations Episode 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In the animated series, "Witting and Unwitting", executive Marc Connors is overlooked for a promotion that goes to a colleague instead. Frustrated and disgruntled, Marc begins disrupting corporate operations in an effort to retaliate for his perceived rejection and cause as much damage to the company as he can, in secrecy.



In episode four, the inadvertent disclosure of DOD information is the final straw. New Chief Executive Officer, Sarah, is ready to take on the challenge of resetting the organization's security program.