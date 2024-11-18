Italian Army PZH2000s assigned to Field Artillery Regiment “a Cavallo” depart a range complex during live fire training as part of Exercise Dynamic Front 25 on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Thomas McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 11:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944173
|VIRIN:
|241118-A-NR898-1123
|Filename:
|DOD_110692503
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Italian Army PZH2000s roll off the range upon completion of live fires during Dynamic Front 25, by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Armour and Artillery