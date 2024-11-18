Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Italian Army PZH2000s roll off the range upon completion of live fires during Dynamic Front 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.18.2024

    Video by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Italian Army PZH2000s assigned to Field Artillery Regiment “a Cavallo” depart a range complex during live fire training as part of Exercise Dynamic Front 25 on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Thomas McCarty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 11:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944173
    VIRIN: 241118-A-NR898-1123
    Filename: DOD_110692503
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian Army PZH2000s roll off the range upon completion of live fires during Dynamic Front 25, by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Armour and Artillery

    TAGS

    NATO
    Artillery
    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download