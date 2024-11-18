DCSA Security Training Need to Know Video

This training video “Need-to-Know” is for a broad audience of security professionals and persons who have eligibility and access to classified information. It will explain and demonstrate the Need-to-Know concept as one component of authorized access to classified information, and describe the responsibilities of the security professional and the holder of the information.
