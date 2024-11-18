Spangdahlem's New Indoor Play Place

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944156" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 52nd Force Support Squadron reveals the new Indoor Play Place at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov 15, 2024. FSS worked with the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, 52nd Contracting Squadron and various other units to develop and build the new play structure, providing the community a local and safe play area for families. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)