    Spangdahlem's New Indoor Play Place

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai  

    52nd Fighter Wing

    The 52nd Force Support Squadron reveals the new Indoor Play Place at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov 15, 2024. FSS worked with the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, 52nd Contracting Squadron and various other units to develop and build the new play structure, providing the community a local and safe play area for families. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 07:52
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Military Families
    Spangdahlem AB
    52nd FSS
    Indoor Play Place

