The 52nd Force Support Squadron reveals the new Indoor Play Place at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov 15, 2024. FSS worked with the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, 52nd Contracting Squadron and various other units to develop and build the new play structure, providing the community a local and safe play area for families. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 07:52
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|944156
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-CX918-8531
|Filename:
|DOD_110692362
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem's New Indoor Play Place, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
