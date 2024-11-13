Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APORA celebrates 10 years of innovation and connection

    BENIN

    11.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandria Lee 

    39th Air Base Wing

    By building stronger and more resilient health systems, APORA aims to reduce the impact of infectious diseases on the continent and improve the health of African people. No single country or organization can tackle these challenges alone. By working together, we leverage the strengths and resources of all partners to build a more effective and sustainable response to infectious diseases in Africa.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 05:37
    USAFE
    DOD
    APORA
    African Partner

