Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    APORA welcomes 10 years with innovation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BENIN

    11.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandria Lee 

    39th Air Base Wing

    APORA began in 2014 with 12 countries to mitigate the threat of emerging and re-emerging pathogens in Africa due to lack of early warning detection and response. And celebrates its 10th year anniversary with 38 invited African countries participating in APORA events, and growing in membership as the conference continues to evolve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 05:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944150
    VIRIN: 241105-F-XW046-1961
    Filename: DOD_110692267
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: BJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APORA welcomes 10 years with innovation, by SSgt Alexandria Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    DOD
    APORA
    African Partner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download