    52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade participates in Exercise Southern Shield

    ROMANIA

    11.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Leaders of 52d Air Defense Brigade discuss their unit’s performance during Exercise Southern Shield and emphasize the importance of NATO airspace, Nov. 27, 2024, in Romania. The exercise highlights the value of integrated and interoperable air and missile defense capabilities, demonstrating how the collective air defense capabilities of Romania and the United States are stronger together.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 04:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 944144
    VIRIN: 241117-A-RE759-1001
    Filename: DOD_110692200
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: RO

    NATO
    Air Defense
    Avenger
    Sentinel
    Southern Shield
    52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade

