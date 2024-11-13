52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade participates in Exercise Southern Shield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944144" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Leaders of 52d Air Defense Brigade discuss their unit’s performance during Exercise Southern Shield and emphasize the importance of NATO airspace, Nov. 27, 2024, in Romania. The exercise highlights the value of integrated and interoperable air and missile defense capabilities, demonstrating how the collective air defense capabilities of Romania and the United States are stronger together.