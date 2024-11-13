Bamboo Harvesting

USAG Japan welcomed a local giant kite making association for an annual event to harvest bamboo from Camp Zama.
Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 00:21
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|944138
VIRIN:
|241119-A-AB123-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110691988
Length:
|00:01:05
Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
