11th Air Force Mission Video

11th Air Force provides combat ready forces for COMPACAF. It defends Alaska, Hawaii, and Guam and key strategic nodes against all threats. It deploys service component forces worldwide in response to major regional contingencies. 11th AF also supports vital Pacific air bridge operation for throughput of strategic movement by contingency forces during crisis response, and provides support to federal and state authorities during civil emergencies, search and rescue operations & counternarcotics interdictions.
