    11th Air Force Mission Video

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sean Lamb, Samuel Morse, Airman 1st Class Charlotte Taylor and Trevor Wood

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    11th Air Force provides combat ready forces for COMPACAF. It defends Alaska, Hawaii, and Guam and key strategic nodes against all threats. It deploys service component forces worldwide in response to major regional contingencies. 11th AF also supports vital Pacific air bridge operation for throughput of strategic movement by contingency forces during crisis response, and provides support to federal and state authorities during civil emergencies, search and rescue operations & counternarcotics interdictions.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 00:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944137
    VIRIN: 241115-F-F3230-4003
    PIN: 240025
    Filename: DOD_110691958
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: US

    This work, 11th Air Force Mission Video, by A1C Sean Lamb, Samuel Morse, A1C Charlotte Taylor and Trevor Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Alaska
    Guam
    Hawaii
    ALCOM
    11AF

