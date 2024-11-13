Marne Week 2024 - Fight Night

Fighters from across the 3rd Infantry Division participate in Fight Night during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. Fight Night is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 21:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944135
|VIRIN:
|241118-A-XS985-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110691820
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
