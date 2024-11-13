Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWHS-1 CO and SgtMaj. address Marines

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brett Collins, the commanding officer of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and SgtMaj. Eric Smack, Senior Enlisted Leader for MWHS-1, 1st MAW, give a message to their troops on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 8 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 21:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 944134
    VIRIN: 241108-M-RK059-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110691812
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, MWHS-1 CO and SgtMaj. address Marines, by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    1st Maw
    MWHS-1
    message to force

