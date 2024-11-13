Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Community Service, USO Japan Treat Soldiers to Lunch with ‘Operation Pizza Drop’

    YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.14.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama’s Army Community Service team collaborated with USO Japan for “Operation Pizza Drop” Nov. 13 at Yokohama North Dock, in which the two organizations delivered fresh and hot pizzas to the Soldiers working there!

    #ArmyTeam #PeopleFirst #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 20:38
    Location: YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Camp Zama
    USO
    AMC
    IMCOM Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

