Camp Zama’s Army Community Service team collaborated with USO Japan for “Operation Pizza Drop” Nov. 13 at Yokohama North Dock, in which the two organizations delivered fresh and hot pizzas to the Soldiers working there!
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 20:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944131
|VIRIN:
|241115-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110691788
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Community Service, USO Japan Treat Soldiers to Lunch with ‘Operation Pizza Drop’, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
