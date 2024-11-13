Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    News Package - 2025 Special Troops Command (Provisional) and 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

    NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Samantha Aguridakis, Spc. Carleeann Smiddy, Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor and Sgt. Katelin Uhinck

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers participate in the 2025 Special Troops Command (Provisional) and 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 15-17, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition tested Soldiers of the participating units in several physical, tactical, and critical thinking abilities, including a ruck march, a land navigation exercise, stress-shoot weapons event and more. The winners of the competition will go on to represent their units at the state level competition in spring 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Interview 1: Spc. Zachary Cline, military police officer, 323rd Military Police Company, 437th Military Police Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, Soldier of the Year
    Interview 2: Sgt. Benjamin Kovacic, military police officer, 323rd Military Police Company, 437th Military Police Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, Soldier of the Year

    RUNTIME: 2:14

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 20:21
    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Ohio Army National Guard
    National Guard

