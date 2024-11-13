News Package - 2025 Special Troops Command (Provisional) and 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

Soldiers participate in the 2025 Special Troops Command (Provisional) and 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 15-17, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition tested Soldiers of the participating units in several physical, tactical, and critical thinking abilities, including a ruck march, a land navigation exercise, stress-shoot weapons event and more. The winners of the competition will go on to represent their units at the state level competition in spring 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
Interview 1: Spc. Zachary Cline, military police officer, 323rd Military Police Company, 437th Military Police Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, Soldier of the Year
Interview 2: Sgt. Benjamin Kovacic, military police officer, 323rd Military Police Company, 437th Military Police Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, Soldier of the Year
