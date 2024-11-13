News Package - 2025 Special Troops Command (Provisional) and 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944127" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers participate in the 2025 Special Troops Command (Provisional) and 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 15-17, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition tested Soldiers of the participating units in several physical, tactical, and critical thinking abilities, including a ruck march, a land navigation exercise, stress-shoot weapons event and more. The winners of the competition will go on to represent their units at the state level competition in spring 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)



Interview 1: Spc. Zachary Cline, military police officer, 323rd Military Police Company, 437th Military Police Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, Soldier of the Year

Interview 2: Sgt. Benjamin Kovacic, military police officer, 323rd Military Police Company, 437th Military Police Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, Soldier of the Year



RUNTIME: 2:14