Keen Sword 25 Reel

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Artillery Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members utilize High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System Launchers to execute live-fire missions during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Yausubetsu, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 20:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944126
|VIRIN:
|241105-M-MQ870-9499
|Filename:
|DOD_110691754
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
