Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Munro interdicts suspected drug smuggling vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.18.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crews interdict a vessel suspected of smuggling drugs in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, October 2024. Munro is the sixth Legend-class national security cutter and is homeported in Alameda, California. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 19:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944124
    VIRIN: 241118-G-G0200-1001
    Filename: DOD_110691750
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interdiction
    counter drug
    drug interdiction
    Eastern Pacific
    Coast Guard Cutter Munro
    Munro

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download