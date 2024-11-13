Coast Guard Cutter Munro interdicts suspected drug smuggling vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crews interdict a vessel suspected of smuggling drugs in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, October 2024. Munro is the sixth Legend-class national security cutter and is homeported in Alameda, California. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.
|11.18.2024
|11.18.2024 19:59
|B-Roll
|944124
|241118-G-G0200-1001
|DOD_110691750
|00:00:51
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|0
|0
