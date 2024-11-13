Marne Week 2024 - Family Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944123" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dogface Soldiers and their Families participate in Family Day during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, November 18, 2024. Every year, 3rd ID celebrates Marne Week to highlight the heritage of Dogface Soldiers and the history of the Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)