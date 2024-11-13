Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marne Week 2024 - Family Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Dogface Soldiers and their Families participate in Family Day during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, November 18, 2024. Every year, 3rd ID celebrates Marne Week to highlight the heritage of Dogface Soldiers and the history of the Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 20:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944123
    VIRIN: 241118-A-GV534-4240
    Filename: DOD_110691749
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Week 2024 - Family Day, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd ID
    Marne Week
    Rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    Marne Week 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download