    Pacific News: November 15, 2024

    JAPAN

    11.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Forces Korea holds a veterans day ceremony; Camp Foster conducts a mass casualty training; and the 8th Fighter Wing holds Friendship Day.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 19:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 944121
    VIRIN: 241114-F-FY105-4920
    Filename: DOD_110691741
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: November 15, 2024, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

