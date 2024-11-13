The Department of Defense is starting a one-year test program to provide DOD civilian employees in Japan with extra medical support. The Pilot Health Insurance Enhancement Program will assist eligible civilian employees with health care navigation.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 19:35
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|944120
|VIRIN:
|241118-F-WN543-2504
|Filename:
|DOD_110691722
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DOD establishes Pilot Health Insurance Enhancement program, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
