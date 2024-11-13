Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD establishes Pilot Health Insurance Enhancement program

    JAPAN

    11.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    The Department of Defense is starting a one-year test program to provide DOD civilian employees in Japan with extra medical support. The Pilot Health Insurance Enhancement Program will assist eligible civilian employees with health care navigation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 19:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 944120
    VIRIN: 241118-F-WN543-2504
    Filename: DOD_110691722
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Civilian
    Japan
    DOD
    healthcare
    PHIE program

