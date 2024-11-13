Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    302nd MP Company | Weapons Qualification Range

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jon Cortez 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 302nd Military Police Company participated in a weapons qualification range at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Nov. 14 - 17, 2024. Weapons qualification is a necessary training requirement for soldiers to remain proficient in their weapons systems. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jon Cortez)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 19:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944119
    VIRIN: 241117-A-YA103-1001
    Filename: DOD_110691704
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    345th Public Affairs Detachment
    U.S. Army Reserves
    302nd Military Police (MP) Company

