The 302nd Military Police Company participated in a weapons qualification range at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Nov. 14 - 17, 2024. Weapons qualification is a necessary training requirement for soldiers to remain proficient in their weapons systems. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jon Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 19:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944119
|VIRIN:
|241117-A-YA103-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110691704
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 302nd MP Company | Weapons Qualification Range, by SGT Jon Cortez, identified by DVIDS
