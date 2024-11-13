Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Beat Navy 2024 - Video Production

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    This video production highlights U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, showcasing their dedication and readiness as part of an Army vs. Navy promotional feature.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez, Spc. Izaiah Daniels, and Capt. Jennifer French)

