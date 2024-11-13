This video production highlights U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, showcasing their dedication and readiness as part of an Army vs. Navy promotional feature.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez, Spc. Izaiah Daniels, and Capt. Jennifer French)
This work, Army Beat Navy 2024 - Video Production, by SGT Mariah Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
