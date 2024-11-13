Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    You are worth it

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    One suicide is one to many! If you feel like harming yourself, visit www.veteranscrisisline.net 24/7 or call 988, text 838255. Eglin AFB

    Resileincy
    resilency team
    Suicidal Prevention
    Suicidal Awareness
    suicide and crisis lifeline
