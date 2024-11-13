Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    434th FA Brigade Go Army! Beat Navy! video 2024

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Video by Federico Flores 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    From the 434th Field Artillery Brigade in Fort Sill, Oklahoma! The Army's most premier training installation turning Civilians into Soldiers! Go Army! Beat Navy and bring home the win!

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 17:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944108
    VIRIN: 241115-D-QN667-2640
    Filename: DOD_110691492
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    This work, 434th FA Brigade Go Army! Beat Navy! video 2024, by Federico Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARMYNAVY2024 FortSill FireCenterofExcellence GoArmyAcademy

