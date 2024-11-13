U.S. Space Force Maj. Donovan Hutchins, Director of Assured Access to Space Command, Control, Communications, and Computers for Launch Operations and Integration, USSF Maj. Sean Allen, Director of Space Systems Command's Space Domain Awareness TAP Lab, and USSF Capt. McKenna Medina, Tactical Surveillance Reconnaissance and Tracking Cell Director, share their perspective on the culture of innovation and the Fight Tonight competition ahead of the funding announcement from USSF Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Commander, SSC, during his remarks at the Space Force Ball, Los Angeles, Calif., November 15, 2024. "To be positioned for success against modern threats, we must rely on the innovation of not only our industry partners but of our allies and the ingenuity of our workforce," Garrant said in his announcement noting that every individual in SSC can and does make a difference.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 17:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|944107
|VIRIN:
|241115-X-KV337-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110691448
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
AND THE WINNERS ARE: SSC Announces Space Projects to Receive Funding from Fight Tonight Competition
