    MH-139 Gets Down and Dirty

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Watch the MH-139A Grey Wolf soar as it undergoes follow-on developmental testing at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida! In this latest milestone, the 413th Flight Test Squadron aircrew executes daring approaches to soft dirt fields, pushing boundaries for austere and unconventional landings.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 16:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944105
    VIRIN: 240415-F-NV708-4365
    Filename: DOD_110691415
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    96th Test Evaluation Squadron
    MH-139
    MH-139 Grey Wolf
    MH-139 Gray Wolf
    MH-139 GREY WOLVES
    MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter

