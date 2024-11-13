Watch the MH-139A Grey Wolf soar as it undergoes follow-on developmental testing at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida! In this latest milestone, the 413th Flight Test Squadron aircrew executes daring approaches to soft dirt fields, pushing boundaries for austere and unconventional landings.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 16:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944105
|VIRIN:
|240415-F-NV708-4365
|Filename:
|DOD_110691415
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MH-139 Gets Down and Dirty, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.