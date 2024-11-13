Soldiers across Fort Bliss participate in Torch Week 2024 from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Torch Week is a celebration of the rich legacy of the 1st Armored Division, and it honors the past and present Iron Soldiers of its storied history. Torch Week is an annual commemoration of the legacy of the 1st Armored Division, honoring the past and present Iron Soldiers of America’s Tank Division. The 1st Armored Division conducts Torch Week each year to promote unit cohesion and enhance esprit de corps across the division. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Graf)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 16:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944103
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-VF492-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110691407
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iron Soldiers of Torch Week 2024, by PFC Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.