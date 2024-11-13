Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iron Soldiers of Torch Week 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Pfc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers across Fort Bliss participate in Torch Week 2024 from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Torch Week is a celebration of the rich legacy of the 1st Armored Division, and it honors the past and present Iron Soldiers of its storied history. Torch Week is an annual commemoration of the legacy of the 1st Armored Division, honoring the past and present Iron Soldiers of America’s Tank Division. The 1st Armored Division conducts Torch Week each year to promote unit cohesion and enhance esprit de corps across the division. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Graf)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944103
    VIRIN: 241107-A-VF492-1003
    Filename: DOD_110691407
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Soldiers of Torch Week 2024, by PFC Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    ItsBetterAtBliss
    torch week 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download