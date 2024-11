Iron Soldiers of Torch Week 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers across Fort Bliss participate in Torch Week 2024 from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Torch Week is a celebration of the rich legacy of the 1st Armored Division, and it honors the past and present Iron Soldiers of its storied history. Torch Week is an annual commemoration of the legacy of the 1st Armored Division, honoring the past and present Iron Soldiers of America’s Tank Division. The 1st Armored Division conducts Torch Week each year to promote unit cohesion and enhance esprit de corps across the division. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Graf)