Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A 2024 Open Season Message from Chief Johnson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Jose Caicedo, Brenda Campbell, Tory Hairston, Jessica Meyle and Sue O'Hora

    Defense Health Agency

    Enjoy this message from DHA’s Senior Enlisted Leader, Chief Master Sergeant Tanya Y. Johnson, about Open Season 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 17:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 944098
    VIRIN: 241118-O-SU991-1001
    Filename: DOD_110691338
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A 2024 Open Season Message from Chief Johnson, by Jose Caicedo, Brenda Campbell, Tory Hairston, Jessica Meyle and Sue O'Hora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OpenSeason

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download