Enjoy this message from DHA’s Senior Enlisted Leader, Chief Master Sergeant Tanya Y. Johnson, about Open Season 2024.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 17:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|944098
|VIRIN:
|241118-O-SU991-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110691338
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A 2024 Open Season Message from Chief Johnson, by Jose Caicedo, Brenda Campbell, Tory Hairston, Jessica Meyle and Sue O'Hora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.