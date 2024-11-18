Keesler News 18 November 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida and Senior Airman Trenten Walters, both 81st Training Wing public affairs specialists, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov 18, 2024. Canida and Walters recapped the previous week's Military Appreciation Night at the Mississippi Sea Wolves hockey game and previewed the upcoming Marine Corps Ball. They also discussed Salute to Life, the Department of Defense’s Marrow Donor Program, as well as the 81st Training Group’s requirements for wearing reflective gear in low-visibility conditions and the dress code for base fitness centers. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)