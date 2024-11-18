Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler News 18 November 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida and Senior Airman Trenten Walters, both 81st Training Wing public affairs specialists, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov 18, 2024. Canida and Walters recapped the previous week's Military Appreciation Night at the Mississippi Sea Wolves hockey game and previewed the upcoming Marine Corps Ball. They also discussed Salute to Life, the Department of Defense’s Marrow Donor Program, as well as the 81st Training Group’s requirements for wearing reflective gear in low-visibility conditions and the dress code for base fitness centers. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 15:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 944097
    VIRIN: 241118-F-PI774-2848
    Filename: DOD_110691295
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 18 November 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    81 TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download