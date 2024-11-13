Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Broll Marne week Basketball

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Pfc. Darnell Howard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division competed in Marne Week’s basketball competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 11-18, 2024. Marne Week is a time to bring Dogface Soldiers together and test their tenacity and build courage through various competitions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Darnell Howard)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 15:51
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Broll Marne week Basketball, by PFC Darnell Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Battalion
    9th Artillery Regiment
    Fire paladins

