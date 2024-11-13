U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division competed in Marne Week’s basketball competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 11-18, 2024. Marne Week is a time to bring Dogface Soldiers together and test their tenacity and build courage through various competitions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Darnell Howard)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944096
|VIRIN:
|082924-A-HP112-1001
|PIN:
|7938
|Filename:
|DOD_110691260
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Broll Marne week Basketball, by PFC Darnell Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
