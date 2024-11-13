Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army vs Navy 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCNAIR, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Santiago Lepper and Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Army vs Navy hype video from JTF-NCR/USAMDW, Fort McNair, Washington, District of Columbia, Nov. 18, 2024. (Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker and Spc. Santiago Lepper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 16:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944094
    VIRIN: 281022-A-LP731-9007
    Filename: DOD_110691258
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT MCNAIR, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army vs Navy 2024, by SPC Santiago Lepper and SSG Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Army
    Department of the Army
    ARMYNAVY2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download