    Marne Week 2024; Flag Football

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Pvt. Jude Vogel 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division compete in a game of flag football as part of Marne Week 2024 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. Marne Week is an annual week-long event hosted by the division to highlight the division’s anniversary and storied legacy. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944089
    VIRIN: 241118-A-UY468-1001
    Filename: DOD_110691230
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    This work, Marne Week 2024; Flag Football, by PV2 Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROTM; Marne Week 2024; Rock of the Marne; 3rd Infantry Division; 3ID

