Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fall 2024 Navy Supply Journal Release

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amalia Olvera 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Rear Adm. Ken Epps announces the release of the Fall 2024 Navy Supply Journal.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 15:24
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 944088
    VIRIN: 241111-N-QS035-8352
    Filename: DOD_110691228
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fall 2024 Navy Supply Journal Release, by PO1 Amalia Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Supply Corps
    Navy Supply Systems Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download