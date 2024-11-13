Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The History of Dyess Air Force Base

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Jory Vandenberg, Dyess Memorial Center curator, speaks about the origins and history of Dyess Air Force Base at Dyess AFB, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024. Dyess AFB traces its origins back to World War II when it was known as the Abilene Army Airfield, or Tye field. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 15:18
    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US

    Dyess AFB
    B-1B Lancer
    History
    C-130

