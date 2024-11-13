The History of Dyess Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jory Vandenberg, Dyess Memorial Center curator, speaks about the origins and history of Dyess Air Force Base at Dyess AFB, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024. Dyess AFB traces its origins back to World War II when it was known as the Abilene Army Airfield, or Tye field. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell)