    CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of Commissioner Troy A. Miller and Arizona Leadership Press Conference

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of Commissioner Troy A. Miller joins Arizona Governor and state leadership to speak about the importance of local, state, and federal partnership in countering Transnational Criminal Organizations and narcotics like fentanyl.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 15:09
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:43:48
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of Commissioner Troy A. Miller and Arizona Leadership Press Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

