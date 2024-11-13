USACE ROWPU video footage

Un-edited video of USACE Civil Engineer and Contracting Officer Representative Tyler Baggett explaining how the reverse osmosis system purifies the water from Asheville and sends it to the campus. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:13:31
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
