    USACE ROWPU video footage

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Un-edited video of USACE Civil Engineer and Contracting Officer Representative Tyler Baggett explaining how the reverse osmosis system purifies the water from Asheville and sends it to the campus. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944061
    VIRIN: 241026-A-PA223-1012
    Filename: DOD_110690709
    Length: 00:13:31
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USACE
    emergency response
    ROWPU
    helene24

